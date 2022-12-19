Chinese Mainland Reports 3,034 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) ::The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 3,034 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.
Altogether 10,551 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.
A total of 4,681 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.
Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235