UrduPoint.com

Chinese Mainland Reports 3,034 New Local Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH Published December 19, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Chinese mainland reports 3,034 new local confirmed COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Dec. 19 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) ::The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 3,034 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

Altogether 10,551 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified.

A total of 4,681 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the mainland on Friday, said the commission in its daily report.

Friday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,235

Related Topics

China Sunday From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construc ..

Punjab CM Elahi praises Nawaz Sharif over construction of motorway

1 hour ago
 PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual ..

PM, PML-Q President agree to further cement mutual cooperation to address politi ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th December 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.