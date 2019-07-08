Chinese man detained for fighting with officers at Islamabad airport

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) A Chinese man was detained for fighting with ASF personnel at the Islamabad airport on Monday.Zang Zhenjiang was travelling from Islamabad to Karachi on a Serene Air flight and was at the checking counter when the fight broke out.

He refused to be searched and began arguing with officials.

They then detained him. A Customs court ordered his arrest and directed the police to investigate why he refused to be searched.He has been taken into custody by the Airport police.