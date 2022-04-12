Chinese electronic and print media accorded wide coverage to the election of Shehbaz Sharif as new prime minister of Pakistan and his subsequent oath-taking ceremony

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) ::Chinese electronic and print media accorded wide coverage to the election of Shehbaz Sharif as new prime minister of Pakistan and his subsequent oath-taking ceremony.

China Global Television Network (CGTN), China's only English language television channel, CCTV (China Central Television), a Chinese state-owned broadcaster having a network of 50 channels and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, and a large number of leading newspapers and news websites especially Global Times, People's Daily, China Daily, China Economic Net, prominently highlighted the election and oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The news channels aired special news reports and expert opinions and newspapers published reports and articles projecting political career of Shehbaz Sharif as the three-times chief minister of Punjab province.

Terming him a seasoned politician, they lauded his role for progress and development of a number of big-ticket infrastructure projects including first metro bus service and many Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation deals with China.

President of PML (Nawaz) and joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Shehbaz Sharif was elected on Monday as 23rd prime minister of Pakistan by securing 174 votes in the National Assembly, or lower House of Parliament after removing Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion.