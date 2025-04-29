Chinese Medical Companies Invited To Set Up Manufacturing Units In Pakistan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 29, 2025 | 10:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal, represented Pakistan at the International Medical and Innovation Center Convention held in Beijing, where he invited Chinese pharmaceutical and medical device companies to establish manufacturing units in Pakistan.
The minister highlighted the numerous investment opportunities available in Pakistan and emphasized the government's commitment to providing full support and facilitation to foreign investors.
The global convention was attended by senior Chinese leadership, the Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus, Health Ministers of member countries, and prominent medical experts.
Following the inaugural ceremony, delegates visited an exhibition showcasing medical devices and cutting-edge healthcare technologies.
Minister Kamal apprised the participants about Pakistan's ongoing telemedicine initiatives, stating that telemedicine is an effective solution to bridge the gap between Primary and secondary healthcare.
He emphasized that the promotion of telemedicine would enable timely prevention and diagnosis of diseases.
The minister revealed that Pakistan is working on a new project to link citizens' medical records with their national identity cards managed by NADRA.
This initiative aims to create a secure and comprehensive health database, enabling the Ministry of Health to formulate more effective public health policies for disease prevention and treatment.
He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to promoting traditional Chinese medicines and shared that concrete steps are already underway to advance this cause.
