Chinese mid-autumn festival gala performances on Sept 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :China Cultural Center in Pakistan (CCCP) would organize mid-Autumn festival gala performances and week-long photo exhibition on September 14 at CCCP in Islamabad.

Chinese mid-autumn festival was the second most important traditional festival in China of New Year celebrations.

This event was being organized by China Cultural Center in Pakistan, Network of International Culturalink Entities.

The artists of Chengdu school of Culture and Arts, China would perform to celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival and 70th Anniversary of the Founding of the People's Republic of China in Islamabad, Pakistan.

During gala, the artists comprising of 19 members are coming from Chengdu School of Culture and Art will presents Chinese Musical and Dance in Gala Performances.

Another Chinese troupe comprising of 9 members are from Wuhan Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism of China for a training workshop on "Chinese Intangible Cultural Heritage" i.

e Han Embroidery, Clay Sculpture, Oil Paper Umbrella, Calligraphy, Hangmen fist (Traditional Chinese Boxing) for Pakistani students at China Cultural Center in Pakistan on 14 September, 2019� � A photo exhibition would be organized at the China Culture Center.

In Chinese beliefs, the full moon is the symbol for a family reunion. Many famous ancient poets wrote poems about the moon and expressed their homesickness. When people look at the moon, it reminds them of their families and homeland.

Chinese family members have dinner together in the evening of the Mid-Autumn Festival. After dinner, they may talk about their work, the children, and their future plans.

They are making colorful lanterns is a happy activity between families and children. The lanterns have different shapes and can also resemble animals, plants, or flowers in different shapes to be hung in trees or houses, or floated on rivers. Parks will also hang up colorful lanterns, which provide a beautiful view at night.