Chinese Military Aviation Technology capable to meet modern warfare challenges: Air Chief

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 01:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Air Chief Marshal Mujhahid Anwar Khan Tuesday said Chinese Military Aviation Technology was at par with contemporary requirements and had full capacity to meet the challenges of modern warfare.

He was expressing his views after flying an air superiority sortie in a Hi-Tech Chinese fighter aircraft during ongoing exercise Shaheen IX, said a PAF press release.

Lauding the professionalism of Peoples Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) pilots, the Air Chief said the outstanding air combat skills of PLAAF pilots are reflective of robust and modern combat training program of PLAAF.

Expressing his satisfaction over the conduct of the exercise, the Air Chief said that it was heartening to see the two Air Forces inter-operating across a wide spectrum of airpower employment options.

He also said that in modern times competition in the air domain centers not only around mastery of technology, but also on its artful application in both strategy and tactics.

He added that Shaheen series of exercises will go a long way in enhancing the professional skills and operational preparedness of both the Air Forces in addition to developing mutual understanding of each other's combat skills and promoting inter-operability.

It is pertinent to mention that the joint Air Exercise Shaheen IX that commenced on Dec 09, 2020 has now entered its last phase.

