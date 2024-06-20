Open Menu

Chinese Minister Arrives In Islamabad On 3-day Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Chinese Minister arrives in Islamabad on 3-day visit

Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao arrived here Thursday on a three-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao arrived here Thursday on a three-day visit.

He was received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, a Foreign Office press release said.

Minister Liu Jianchao will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Minister Liu will also co-chair the third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the political parties on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

