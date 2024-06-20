Chinese Minister Arrives In Islamabad On 3-day Visit
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2024 | 10:57 PM
Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao arrived here Thursday on a three-day visit
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) Liu Jianchao arrived here Thursday on a three-day visit.
He was received at the Islamabad International Airport by Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia & Pacific) Ambassador Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, a Foreign Office press release said.
Minister Liu Jianchao will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold extensive bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
Deputy PM Ishaq Dar and Minister Liu will also co-chair the third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM) of the political parties on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Recent Stories
CAT dismisses appeals by electric cable manufacturers against CCP fines
PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-25
ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes
Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM discuss state of bilateral relations
Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's demise
Fitch report reflects PM's best economy policy: Rana Mashhood
Abdul Aziz Junejo’s book launching ceremony on June 23
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves recorded as $ 14.41 bln
Lawmakers call for increased allocations for agriculture, IT sectors
ISSI-MEMO co-host webinar on “The Future of Palestinian Refugees”
No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA
Google, Education ministry to bring digital transformation to millions of studen ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM, Bilawal discuss political affairs, budget 2024-252 minutes ago
-
ICT admin cracks down on overcharging, cuts transport fares for 23 routes2 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM Dar, Azerbaijan's FM discuss state of bilateral relations1 minute ago
-
Hari Welfare association condole Karamat Ali's demise2 minutes ago
-
Fitch report reflects PM's best economy policy: Rana Mashhood1 minute ago
-
Abdul Aziz Junejo’s book launching ceremony on June 231 minute ago
-
Lawmakers call for increased allocations for agriculture, IT sectors1 minute ago
-
ISSI-MEMO co-host webinar on “The Future of Palestinian Refugees”1 minute ago
-
No discord between PPP, PML-N: MNA19 minutes ago
-
Google, Education ministry to bring digital transformation to millions of students19 minutes ago
-
Pakistan,Turkiye agree to further deepen bilateral cooperation19 minutes ago
-
Education emergency shows government's seriousness in education sector: Prime Minister Muhammad Sheh ..31 minutes ago