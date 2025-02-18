Chinese Minister Counsellor Pledges Support For PBM’s Social Welfare Initiatives
Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Chinese Minister Counsellor Yang Guangyuan on Tuesday expressed China’s willingness to further support the ongoing missions of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), which include providing healthcare, education, and financial assistance to underprivileged and vulnerable groups across Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Chinese Minister Counsellor Yang Guangyuan on Tuesday expressed China’s willingness to further support the ongoing missions of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM), which include providing healthcare, education, and financial assistance to underprivileged and vulnerable groups across Pakistan.
During a meeting with Managing Director PBM, Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid Butt, Chinese Minister Counsellor Yang Guangyuan praised the organization for its significant nationwide efforts dedicated to uplifting the lives of those impacted by poverty.
Emphasising to devise a smart, small, soon and simple mechanism of joint efforts, he asserted to work together, preferably in healthcare, education, childcare and women empowerment area.
Yang Guangyuan was also desirous to select poverty-hit and remote areas of Balochistan province, Gilgit Baltistan and AJ&K to achieve the common goal of protecting people from the quagmire of poverty.
The Chinese Minister Councellor was accompanied by the second secretary Ding Haohao and third secretary, Zhang Datuo in the meeting where Director Projects of PBM, Qasim Zafar gave a detailed briefing about the PBM’s ongoing humanitarian services.
The Chinese delegation was apprised the key modules of PBM such as financial assistance for rehabilitation, education and medical treatment, care for poor and orphan children, women empowerment, food and shelter for the needy and vulnerable persons, rehabilitation of differently-abled-persons and others.
Highlighting the exemplary cordial relations between Pakistan and China, Managing Director PBM expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chinese Minister Counselor for taking interest to be partner of PBM’s diversified social welfare services.
Senator Capt. Shaheen Khalid but also articulated his excitement to work jointly in social protection area and termed the bonding a landmark to uplift the lives of poor people even living in remote and deprived areas of Pakistan.
On the occasion, Managing Director PBM also communicated his pledge to follow the pathways of Federal government’s National Economic Transformation Plan “Uraan Pakistan” e-Pakistan, equity and empowerment.
Recent Stories
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States
Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..
Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency
Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities
National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal
Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar
Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi
Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025
Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025
Dubai International Chamber showcases trends, opportunities in local food sector ..
Pakistan, Bahrain pledge to strengthen parliamentary, economic ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan, Bahrain pledge to strengthen parliamentary, economic ties2 minutes ago
-
PM&DC to decide private medical colleges' fee2 minutes ago
-
7 Killed, 7 Injured in road accident in Muzaffargarh2 minutes ago
-
RDA seals site office of University Town on rules violations2 minutes ago
-
SSP Sukkur stresses importance of FIR registration2 minutes ago
-
Karachi Metropolitan Corporation Council on Feb 202 minutes ago
-
Chinese Minister Counsellor pledges support for PBM’s social welfare initiatives2 minutes ago
-
Consultative workshop held for establishment of Provincial Interfaith Child Protection Forum2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Germany strengthen ties to boost carbon market development2 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill thirty khwarij in IBO: ISPR2 minutes ago
-
Insurance Ombudsman advocates transparency, calls for public awareness in Multan visit2 minutes ago
-
Japan’s ambassador hosts reception to celebrate emperor Naruhito’s 65th birthday2 minutes ago