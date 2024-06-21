Chinese Minister of IDCPC meets Army Chief

Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at General Headquarters

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) Minister of the International Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao on Friday met Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at General Headquarters.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability, and reviewed progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to the strategic partnership with China and pledged full support for the successful implementation of CPEC, a flagship project of China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Liu Jianchao highlighted that he is visiting Pakistan as a follow up of the successful meetings between the leadership of the two countries in China.

He emphasized the significance of the longstanding brotherly relations between the two nations and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved on CPEC, reiterating China's commitment to its timely completion.

The visiting dignitary also commended Pakistan's efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, acknowledging the support of the Pakistan Armed Forces in providing security to Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.