UrduPoint.com

Chinese Minister Thanks Pakistan For Supporting In 89th UNGA Body Polls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 28, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Chinese Minister thanks Pakistan for supporting in 89th UNGA body polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :Chinese Minister of Public Security Zhao Kezhi on Monday thanked Pakistan for supporting China in the election of the 89th United Nations General Assembly Interpol Executive Committee.

In a letter written to Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Chinese Minister said, "We are grateful for Pakistan's support in the Interpol Executive Committee elections for China's representation in Asia", said a press release issued here.

"Pakistan and China are strategic partners in bilateral affairs", Chinese Minister added.

He said that there was a need to increase cooperation between Pakistan and China's law enforcement agencies.

"We are looking forward to work together for bringing the people of the two countries closer," the Chinese Minister said.

He also appreciated Pakistan's role in assisting China in Dasu terrorist attack investigation, adding that Pakistan played a key role in probing the incident.

He also extended good wishes for Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for the Lunar New Year.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Pakistan Attack Terrorist United Nations Interior Minister China Rashid Asia

Recent Stories

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafi ..

Alia Bhatt receives appreciation over role as mafia queen

8 minutes ago
 NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

NEPRA decides to increase power tariff by Rs5.94

2 hours ago
 POL prices may go up again

POL prices may go up again

2 hours ago
 Money laundering case:  Special court defers indi ..

Money laundering case:  Special court defers indictment till March 10

2 hours ago
 Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

Ukraine approaches ICJ against Russia.

2 hours ago
 Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly ..

Ukraine-Russia conflict: Rouble plunges to nearly 30% to a fresh record low

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>