Chinese mourn doctor’s death who warned people of Coronavirus

The police summoned Li, 34, and his colleagues for spreading rumors about Coronavirus last year December but later succumbed to the same virus while treating patients and died today at Central Wuhan City.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) Chinese people have been mourning the death of a doctor for timely warning others about Coronavirus.

Taking Twitter-like Weibo platform, a doctor made an announcement about Li, 34, who was an hero and who warned others with his life.

Doctor Li died early Friday in Wuhan Central Hospital and one of his doctors mourned his death on Weibo platform which triggered grief on social media. The public called him “hero” and expressed anger over the government’s handling of the crisis.

“Li is a hero who warned others with his life,” said the doctor on Weibo after reports of his death emerged.

Another Weibo user wrote: “The fat officials who live on public money, may you die from a snowstorm,”.

However, the reports say, that Li and his colleagues were summoned by police for spreading “rumours”. Dr. Li later contracted the disease while treating a patient.

His death has exposed all risks and dangers that have taken to treat patients in crowded hospitals in Wuhan—the quarantined city of 11 million people from where the deadly virus triggered in China and reached to different countries.

The coronavirus crisis in China is deepening as the number of people infected by the virus has reached 31,000 and a doctor who was punished after raising alarm about the outbreak died from the pathogen on Friday.

Coronavirus has claimed lives of over 636 people and over 3000 are infected in China. The reports say that a Japanese ship who was quarantined has 61 confirmed cases.

Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang and his colleagues had first brought to light in late December.

The disease has since spread across China, prompting the government to lock down cities of tens of millions of people, while global panic has risen as more than 240 cases have emerged in two dozen countries.