UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Mourn Doctor’s Death Who Warned People Of Coronavirus

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 13 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:47 PM

Chinese mourn doctor’s death who warned people of Coronavirus

The police summoned Li, 34, and his colleagues for spreading rumors about Coronavirus last year December but later succumbed to the same virus while treating patients and died today at Central Wuhan City.

BEIJING: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 7th, 2020) Chinese people have been mourning the death of a doctor for timely warning others about Coronavirus.

Taking Twitter-like Weibo platform, a doctor made an announcement about Li, 34, who was an hero and who warned others with his life.

Doctor Li died early Friday in Wuhan Central Hospital and one of his doctors mourned his death on Weibo platform which triggered grief on social media. The public called him “hero” and expressed anger over the government’s handling of the crisis.

“Li is a hero who warned others with his life,” said the doctor on Weibo after reports of his death emerged.

Another Weibo user wrote: “The fat officials who live on public money, may you die from a snowstorm,”.

However, the reports say, that Li and his colleagues were summoned by police for spreading “rumours”. Dr. Li later contracted the disease while treating a patient.

His death has exposed all risks and dangers that have taken to treat patients in crowded hospitals in Wuhan—the quarantined city of 11 million people from where the deadly virus triggered in China and reached to different countries.

The coronavirus crisis in China is deepening as the number of people infected by the virus has reached 31,000 and a doctor who was punished after raising alarm about the outbreak died from the pathogen on Friday.

Coronavirus has claimed lives of over 636 people and over 3000 are infected in China. The reports say that a Japanese ship who was quarantined has 61 confirmed cases.

Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang and his colleagues had first brought to light in late December.

The disease has since spread across China, prompting the government to lock down cities of tens of millions of people, while global panic has risen as more than 240 cases have emerged in two dozen countries.

Related Topics

Police China Social Media Doctor Died Wuhan Money May December All From Government Fat Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Country's exports register 2 per cent increase: Se ..

2 minutes ago

Steps being taken for safety from coronavirus: Dr. ..

2 minutes ago

2 die, 12 injured in road mishap in Baluchistan

2 minutes ago

Westbrook's 41 points shoot Rockets past Lakers

3 minutes ago

Honda raises forecasts but warns on coronavirus hi ..

7 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) puts its text ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.