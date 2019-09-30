UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese National Day Celebrated At National University Of Modern Languages

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 06:39 PM

Chinese National Day celebrated at National University of Modern Languages

Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy Zhang Heqing on Monday said Pakistan and China were both peace loving countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy Zhang Heqing on Monday said Pakistan and China were both peace loving countries.

Both the countries shared ancient civilizations, and were a model of friendship and trust for the whole world, he said while speaking during his visit to the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) as guest of honour on the Chinese National Day's celebration ceremony.

The function was jointly organized by the Chinese Department of NUML and Confucius Institute Islamabad. Dean Languages Dr Safeer Awan, former ambassador Syed Hassan Javid, directors, faculty members and students attended the ceremony.

Zhang Heqing highlighted the sacrifices of workers who lost their lives to construct the Karakorum Highway linking Pakistan and China.

Later, in discussion with NUML Rector Major General (retd) Muhammad Jaffar, the cultural counsellor said the NUML always took the lead to arrange such kind of activities to promote Chinese language and culture. NUML Director General Muhammad Ibrahim was also there.

He said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor would be beneficial for both the countries and second phase of the project had already kicked off.

He highlighted the importance of people-to-people contacts between the two countries. The two countries had increased number of scholarships for the students of each other countries, eh added.

He lauded the role of teachers, who acted as a bridge between students of both the countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World China Visit CPEC Lead National University

Recent Stories

German Naval Chief (Inspector Of German Navy) Vice ..

4 minutes ago

Dilapidated condition of roads irks Gulistan-e-Joh ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan inaugurates dengue scre ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks ICT Admin's reply on co ..

2 minutes ago

UAE affirms support for UN Secretary-General, UN S ..

11 minutes ago

8 drug peddlers arrested; 21 Kg hashish recovered ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.