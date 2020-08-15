UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese National Injures Colleague, Escape From Scene

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:48 PM

Chinese national injures colleague, escape from scene

A foreign national was stabbed injured by his colleague over a personal dispute in Defence area on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :A foreign national was stabbed injured by his colleague over a personal dispute in Defence area on Saturday.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir, Hujin s/o Hujin Shuang was stabbed injured by Cinwin Xing at Khayaban e Shujat Defence Phase VI.

Both are Chinese nationals. The accused fled away from the scene while the injured was shifted to Jinnah hospital.

A case has been registered and efforts were being made to apprehend the accused.

Related Topics

Injured Police China Shiraz From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits COVID-19 Command and Co ..

5 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Boards of In ..

20 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University holds virtual graduation cere ..

1 hour ago

PC weather forecast for city Multan

2 minutes ago

Pompeo Says Belarus' Release of Protesters 'Not En ..

2 minutes ago

NDMA asks GB to take precautionary measures to pre ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.