Chinese National Injures Colleague, Escape From Scene
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:48 PM
A foreign national was stabbed injured by his colleague over a personal dispute in Defence area on Saturday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :A foreign national was stabbed injured by his colleague over a personal dispute in Defence area on Saturday.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police - South Shiraz Nazir, Hujin s/o Hujin Shuang was stabbed injured by Cinwin Xing at Khayaban e Shujat Defence Phase VI.
Both are Chinese nationals. The accused fled away from the scene while the injured was shifted to Jinnah hospital.
A case has been registered and efforts were being made to apprehend the accused.