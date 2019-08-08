Chinese national looted his own countryman

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) A Chinese national Youngfoxi has lodged a complaint to Secretary Interior and Director General against his countryman of committing a fraud.He stated in application that Chinese national named Shonan extorted an amount of 2 lac Chinese Yuan for business, but later it was found that the his company was fake.

He further added that Pakistani officials issued visa to Chinese national without any investigation about this fake company, first time issued on November 22, 2018 and second time on April 2019.Chinese citizen has also written that Shonan also involved in marriage scandal and looting huge money from young Chinese in the name of marriages and Pakistani visas.He also requested in the application to launch investigation against the Pakistani officials who were involved in issuing visas in the name of fake companies.