Chinese, Nepalese FMs exchange views on strengthening high-level exchanges in Beijing

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Wednesday held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and exchanged views on strengthening high-level exchanges between the two countries and issues of common concern.

During the meeting, Wang Yi said China and Nepal are friendly neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, according to a statement issued by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here.

The leaders of the two countries have pointed out the direction for development of bilateral relations. The two sides should jointly implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries and push China-Nepal relations to keep pace with the times and take a new step.

Wang Yi pointed out that China appreciates the Nepalese side's firm adherence to its friendly policy toward China supports Nepal in finding a development path that is in line with its national conditions and enhances people's well-being, and supports the Nepalese side in safeguarding sovereign independence and promoting prosperity and development.

China is willing to work with the Nepalese side to build a "Belt and Road" initiative to explore the construction of a three-dimensional interconnection network across the Himalayas and strengthen pragmatic cooperation in various fields.

China is willing to work with the Nepalese side to safeguard the common interests of multilateralism and developing countries and promote the building of a community of human destiny.

Gyawali congratulated his counterpart on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and said that the friendship between Nepal and China has a long history and the foundation of bilateral relations is solid.

Nepal firmly adheres to the one-China policy and will never allow any force to use the Nepalese territory to carry out anti-China activities.

The Nepalese side highly agrees with the concept of building a community of human destiny advocated by President Xi Jinping and positively evaluates and expects China to play a greater role in setting the international agenda.

He said that Nepal regards China as the most important partner for achieving sustainable development. It is willing to further deepen all-round cooperative partnership with China, strengthen high-level exchanges, jointly build the "Belt and Road", closely communicate and coordinate on international and regional issues, and jointly safeguard multilateralism and fairness and justice will promote greater development of bilateral relations in the new era.