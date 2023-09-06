Chinese New Ambassador To Pakistan Jiang Zaidong Arrives In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2023 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Chinese new Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Wednesday arrived in Islamabad to assume the charge.
The Ambassador was warmly welcomed by Pakistani officials and representatives of the Embassy, said a news release issued here.
Ambassador Jiang is committed to strengthening China's ironclad friendship and all-weather strategic cooperation with Pakistan.