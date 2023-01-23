UrduPoint.com

Chinese New Year Celebration Ceremony Held

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Chinese New Year celebration ceremony held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :A colorful ceremony in connection with the Chinese New Year was held here at China Window on Monday.

A large number of senior government, political and social figures and citizens from all walks of life attended the event.

The ceremony was organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in China Window.

Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Secretary Higher education KP Dawood Khan, Senator Haji Hidayatullah, Ex MPA Samar Haroon Bilour and President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ishaq formally inaugurated the celebrations.

On the occasion, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that the head of Pakistan Muslim League Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif played a very important role in Pakistan-China friendship. The speakers said that the people of China organized events all over the world on the occasion of New Year and today this series of events in Peshawar was undoubtedly a clear example of friendship between the people of both the countries.

The speakers expressed the hope that the Chinese New Year would be a year of China's progress, achievements and stability in the friendship between Pakistan and China, and will achieve economic and economic development.

The participants of the ceremony said,"The China Window in Peshawar has been sent message of friendship, affection and love to the people of China by organizing the celebration of the new year, the main purpose of which is to tell the people of China that like other cities of the country, the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also want to strengthen friendship ties with the people of brotherly country."In the event, traditional music of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and China was also arranged, documentaries on Pakistan-China friendship and New Year were also shown, while a cake was also cut on this occasion of happiness.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Peshawar Prime Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Music Education China Progress Chamber Commerce Muslim Event All From Government Industry Love

Recent Stories

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of ..

PM felicitates Mohsin Naqvi on assuming office of caretaker Punjab CM

29 minutes ago
 ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

ADJD intensifies its efforts support families

30 minutes ago
 PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to wi ..

PTI's another U-turn: Over 40 lawmakers want to withdraw resignations from Natio ..

48 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns burning of Holy Quran by extremists in Sweden

3 hours ago
 "Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

"Difficult to replace," Babar praises Shaheen

3 hours ago
 FM leaves for Tashkent today

FM leaves for Tashkent today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.