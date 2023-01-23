Chinese New Year celebration ceremony held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :A colorful ceremony in connection with the Chinese New Year was held here at China Window on Monday.

A large number of senior government, political and social figures and citizens from all walks of life attended the event.

The ceremony was organized by the Chinese Cultural Center in China Window.

Former Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Iqbal Zafar Jhagra and Secretary Higher education KP Dawood Khan, Senator Haji Hidayatullah, Ex MPA Samar Haroon Bilour and President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Muhammad Ishaq formally inaugurated the celebrations.

On the occasion, Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said that the head of Pakistan Muslim League Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif played a very important role in Pakistan-China friendship. The speakers said that the people of China organized events all over the world on the occasion of New Year and today this series of events in Peshawar was undoubtedly a clear example of friendship between the people of both the countries.

The speakers expressed the hope that the Chinese New Year would be a year of China's progress, achievements and stability in the friendship between Pakistan and China, and will achieve economic and economic development.

The participants of the ceremony said,"The China Window in Peshawar has been sent message of friendship, affection and love to the people of China by organizing the celebration of the new year, the main purpose of which is to tell the people of China that like other cities of the country, the people of Peshawar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also want to strengthen friendship ties with the people of brotherly country."In the event, traditional music of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and China was also arranged, documentaries on Pakistan-China friendship and New Year were also shown, while a cake was also cut on this occasion of happiness.