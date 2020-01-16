Chinese New Year Spring Fest held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :China Cultural Centre in Pakistan arranged Chinese Spring Festival here on Thursday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year with full zeal.

The event was also co-organized by Overseas Chinese Association in Pakistan and Department of Culture and Tourism of Hebei Province of China to celebrate the New Year for Chinese community living in Pakistan along with apprising Pakistanis about the rich cultural heritage of China.

Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People's Republic of China to Pakistan Zhang Heqing, and Dr. Fridous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting attended the event as the chief guest.

The event was also attended by Fouzia Saeed, Director General PNCA, Li Yanxuan, Deputy Director China Cultural Centre in Pakistan along with 500-plus diverse audience comprised of Chinese students from different universities.

Chinese artists comprising of 35 members who came all the way from Hebei province of China, displayed various musical and dance performances including folk dances, instrumental, acrobatics and singing at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

Chinese Spring Festival was the grandest festival in China, with a 7-day long holiday which was celebrated as the most colourful annual event where the traditional celebration lasted longer up to two weeks.

China during this period is dominated by iconic red lanterns, loud fireworks, massive banquets and parades, and the festival even triggers exuberant celebrations across the globe.

Unlike the universal New Year observed on January 1, Chinese New Year is never on a fixed date. In 2020 Chinese New Year festival falls on Jan. 25. It is the Year of the Rat according to the Chinese zodiac, which features a 12-year cycle with each year represented by a specific animal.

On the occasion of Chinese New Year, every house is decorated with the most favored color, the bright Red � red lanterns, Chinese knots, Spring Festival couplets, 'Fu' character pictures, and red window paper-cuts.

All Chinese people manage to make their way home at the latest by New Year's Evening, for a reunion dinner with the whole family. New clothes are also believed to bring good luck and start over fresh. People will add new red clothing to their Spring Festival wardrobe too.

The essential course on all Chinese menus for a reunion dinner will be a steamed or braised whole fish, representing a surplus every year. Various kinds of meat, vegetable, and seafood are made into dishes with auspicious meanings. Dumplings are indispensable for northerners, while rice cakes for southerners. The night is spent enjoying this feast along with cheerful family talk and laughter.

Through such activities, China and Pakistan hope to boost strong friendly ties and enhance mutual understanding and forthcoming development between the peoples of the two countries.