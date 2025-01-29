Chinese New Year to bring rapid progress, prosperity to China: Mohsin Naqvi

Open Menu

January 29, 2025

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended warm felicitations to the Chinese leadership and people on the occasion of the Chinese New Year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has extended warm felicitations to the Chinese leadership and people on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

He hoped that the new year will bring rapid progress and prosperity to China. He stated that China will achieve new milestones in sustainable development.

He attributed its success to the hard work, determination, and enthusiasm of the Chinese leadership.

The minister also praised China's efforts in combating poverty, unemployment, and corruption under its great leadership. He emphasized that China is Pakistan's most trusted friend, and the Pakistan-China friendship is unparalleled globally.

Mohsin Naqvi further stated that no one can undermine the unshakeable Pakistan-China friendship and strategic partnership, which is greatly valued by both nations.

