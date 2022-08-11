Chinese operators invest over $59 billion in 5G construction

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Chinese operators have invested more than 400 billion Yuan (about $59 billion) in 5G construction, according to the 2022 World 5G Convention held in northeast China's Harbin.

A total of 1,854,000 5G bases have been built in China, attracting over 450 million end users, accounting for more than 60 percent of the world total, ecns.cn reported on Thursday.

5G features large bandwidth, low latency, wide connection, and other advantages, and is empowering many fields including industry, energy, medical care, education, and transportation.

It is especially promoted by "non-contact" consumer demand driven by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"China's 5G construction has made remarkable progress in industrial internet, smart cities, smart villages and other fields, and is constantly exploring new scenarios of ultra-bandwidth, real-time broadband acceleration and perception positioning," said Wu Hequan, an academician at Chinese academy of Engineering.

5G is helping accelerate digital economy. The direct and indirect economic output cumulatively produced by 5G is 8.56 trillion yuan, with economic added value reaching 2.79 trillion yuan.

The 2022 World 5G Convention will showcase the latest achievements and viewpoints in 5G development from across the world until Friday.