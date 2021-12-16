Chinese, Pakistani students display paintings to celebrate 70 years of friendship

UrduPoint.com

The students from China and Pakistan displayed many paintings at an art exhibition held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations

The students from China and Pakistan displayed many paintings at an art exhibition held to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

Displayed at Henan Normal University in China, University of Sargodha and Roots Millennium Schools in Pakistan, Chinese and Pakistani students' paintings impressed people of the two countries a lot.

Through these artworks, people can get a glimpse of the younger generation's understanding of each country's culture and people, and their recognition of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)'s positive role and the friendship keeping pace with times, China Economic Net reported.

"China-Pakistan relations remain unshakable and become even firmer as time goes by.

CPEC not provides a powerful impetus for the green and sustainable development of Pakistan's economy and society, but also promotes China-Pakistan cultural and educational exchanges and cooperation.

Art is beyond national boundaries. As a link of cultural exchanges between students from the two countries, the art exhibition is bringing our youth closer," Pang Chunxue, Minister of the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, delivered a speech at the opening ceremony.

Xu Hengzhen, Secondary Inspector of the education Department of Henan Province, Chen Guangwen, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Henan Normal University Committee, Dr Fazal ur Rahman, Director Pakistan Institute of China Studies at University of Sargodha, and Faisal Mushtaq, CEO of the Millennium Education group Pakistan, etcetera attended the ceremony.

