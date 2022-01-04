Chinese, Pakistani universities sign cooperation agreement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jiangxi University of Science and Technology (JXUST) and the University of Sahiwal (UOS) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to promote academic cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Jiangxi University of Science and Technology (JXUST) and the University of Sahiwal (UOS) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to promote academic cooperation.

The joint venture will not only provide a bridge and window for teachers and students to carry out international exchanges, but also an important platform for the two universities to enhance friendship and seek common development.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), the two higher education institutions will make every reasonable effort to encourage direct communication, education and research cooperation among their members, including students, teachers, faculties and research institutions, and will strive to cooperate in areas of concern to both sides.

With the agreement of both parties, the two sides agreed on the following aspects of cooperation: student and teacher exchange programs; student internships; adoption of new courses; joint education and research projects; exchange of academic publications and materials; training programs for students, teachers and staff; development of joint academic programs, etc. And the main areas of concern of this framework are related to learning Chinese and cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan.

At the signing ceremony, Liao Chunfa, Vice President of JXUST, presented the basic situation of JXUST in terms of disciplines, school management, and international exchanges and cooperation.

He highlighted that in the context of increasingly close international educational exchanges, he hopes to establish friendly and cooperative relations with UOS, enhance mutual understanding, strengthen cooperation, and jointly build a diversified educational cooperation and exchange mechanism.

Liao Chunfa put forward three expectations for this cooperation: first, he hopes that this agreement can be well implemented, and that through the joint efforts and close cooperation, it can produce better results; second, it is hoped that more students of UOS will love Chinese, learn Chinese, understand Chinese culture, and promote exchanges between China and Pakistan; third, it is hoped that the leaders of UOS will come to China for visits and exchanges at an appropriate time, to further strengthen the cooperative relations between the two universities.

Niaz Ahmad Arhktar, Vice-Chancellor, UOS introduced the general situation of the University of Sahiwal and the idea of more exchanges and cooperation with JXUST.

He underlined that located in the central Punjab province, Sahiwal is an important node of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The university has eight colleges with a wide range of disciplines.

He thanked JXUST for the opportunities and financial assistance provided to Pakistani teachers, students and young people to visit China, study abroad and pursue degrees since the establishment of the Confucius Institute in Lahore in 2015.

He looks forward to more exchanges and achievements in the new cooperation between the two sides.