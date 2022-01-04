UrduPoint.com

Chinese, Pakistani Universities Sign Cooperation Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Chinese, Pakistani universities sign cooperation agreement

Jiangxi University of Science and Technology (JXUST) and the University of Sahiwal (UOS) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to promote academic cooperation

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Jiangxi University of Science and Technology (JXUST) and the University of Sahiwal (UOS) on Tuesday signed a cooperation agreement to promote academic cooperation.

The joint venture will not only provide a bridge and window for teachers and students to carry out international exchanges, but also an important platform for the two universities to enhance friendship and seek common development.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), the two higher education institutions will make every reasonable effort to encourage direct communication, education and research cooperation among their members, including students, teachers, faculties and research institutions, and will strive to cooperate in areas of concern to both sides.

With the agreement of both parties, the two sides agreed on the following aspects of cooperation: student and teacher exchange programs; student internships; adoption of new courses; joint education and research projects; exchange of academic publications and materials; training programs for students, teachers and staff; development of joint academic programs, etc. And the main areas of concern of this framework are related to learning Chinese and cultural exchanges between China and Pakistan.

At the signing ceremony, Liao Chunfa, Vice President of JXUST, presented the basic situation of JXUST in terms of disciplines, school management, and international exchanges and cooperation.

He highlighted that in the context of increasingly close international educational exchanges, he hopes to establish friendly and cooperative relations with UOS, enhance mutual understanding, strengthen cooperation, and jointly build a diversified educational cooperation and exchange mechanism.

Liao Chunfa put forward three expectations for this cooperation: first, he hopes that this agreement can be well implemented, and that through the joint efforts and close cooperation, it can produce better results; second, it is hoped that more students of UOS will love Chinese, learn Chinese, understand Chinese culture, and promote exchanges between China and Pakistan; third, it is hoped that the leaders of UOS will come to China for visits and exchanges at an appropriate time, to further strengthen the cooperative relations between the two universities.

Niaz Ahmad Arhktar, Vice-Chancellor, UOS introduced the general situation of the University of Sahiwal and the idea of more exchanges and cooperation with JXUST.

He underlined that located in the central Punjab province, Sahiwal is an important node of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The university has eight colleges with a wide range of disciplines.

He thanked JXUST for the opportunities and financial assistance provided to Pakistani teachers, students and young people to visit China, study abroad and pursue degrees since the establishment of the Confucius Institute in Lahore in 2015.

He looks forward to more exchanges and achievements in the new cooperation between the two sides.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Technology Exchange Education Punjab China Student Visit Young Sahiwal 2015 University Of Sargodha Agreement Love

Recent Stories

BISE announces results of annual book competition- ..

BISE announces results of annual book competition-2021

4 minutes ago
 Opposition faces embarrassment on every front: CM

Opposition faces embarrassment on every front: CM

4 minutes ago
 Croatia Confirms First Hybrid COVID-Influenza Case

Croatia Confirms First Hybrid COVID-Influenza Case

4 minutes ago
 12 fertilizer dealers black listed in Multan divis ..

12 fertilizer dealers black listed in Multan division

4 minutes ago
 Jamia Islamia playing key role in social, economic ..

Jamia Islamia playing key role in social, economic development of Bahawalpur: VC ..

4 minutes ago
 Mobile food testing laboratories established to pr ..

Mobile food testing laboratories established to provide quality edibles to peopl ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.