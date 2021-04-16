Chinese passport holders may travel to more destinations: survey

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) --:As vaccination program rollout gained momentum in China, Chinese passport holders are able to travel to more destinations, according to a recent survey by international advisory firm Henley & Partners.

The Henley Passport Index, which regularly monitors the world's most travel-friendly passports since 2006, released its latest rankings and analysis report for the second quarter of this year.

According to the survey, China ranks the 68th place in terms of travel freedom from the 90th place in 2011, the biggest climber in the past decade for the first time.

Chinese passport holders are able to travel to more destinations with visa-free or visa-on-arrival, thanks to China's ongoing efforts to strengthening its diplomatic ties with countries and regions across the globe, the report said.