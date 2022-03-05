Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack in Peshawar: Prof Cheng

Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said that the Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack against n Peshawar and extend their condolences to the families of victims

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said that the Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack against n Peshawar and extend their condolences to the families of victims.

Prof. Cheng, also a former Chinese diplomat in Islamabad, said in a statement on Saturday that as a friendly neighbor, China and the Chinese people strongly condemn Friday's bomb attack and would like to extend their condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

He noted that after the incident, Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Husain immediately said that the Peshawar blast was part of a big conspiracy against Pakistan and vowed to thwart all inimical designs of the anti-state elements effectively.

He analyzed that in previous years, the security situation in Pakistan continued to improve, and the number of terrorist attacks and casualties decreased year by year at a rate of about 30%.

However, since the second half of last year, Pakistan's security situation has faced new challenges.

In his point of view, it is mainly due to the following reasons: First, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has made the regional security situation more severe and complex.

Second, in order to undermine Pakistan's social stability and economic development, the regional power is making use of the terrorist organizations to launch a "proxy war" against Pakistan.

Prof. Cheng opined that over the years, Pakistan has attached great importance to the security of the Chinese people in Pakistan and the CPEC projects, and the security measures taken by the Pakistan side are powerful and effective.

I firmly believe that Pakistan not only has the ability to defeat the attempts of sabotage forces and protect national security, but also has the ability to protect the safety of CPEC projects and personnel, he added.