UrduPoint.com

Chinese People Strongly Condemn Terrorist Attack In Peshawar: Prof Cheng

Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2022 | 09:18 PM

Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack in Peshawar: Prof Cheng

Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said that the Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack against n Peshawar and extend their condolences to the families of victims

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor of Southwest University of Political Science and Law, said that the Chinese people strongly condemn terrorist attack against n Peshawar and extend their condolences to the families of victims.

Prof. Cheng, also a former Chinese diplomat in Islamabad, said in a statement on Saturday that as a friendly neighbor, China and the Chinese people strongly condemn Friday's bomb attack and would like to extend their condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy and full recovery to those who were injured.

He noted that after the incident, Pakistan's Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Husain immediately said that the Peshawar blast was part of a big conspiracy against Pakistan and vowed to thwart all inimical designs of the anti-state elements effectively.

He analyzed that in previous years, the security situation in Pakistan continued to improve, and the number of terrorist attacks and casualties decreased year by year at a rate of about 30%.

However, since the second half of last year, Pakistan's security situation has faced new challenges.

In his point of view, it is mainly due to the following reasons: First, the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan has made the regional security situation more severe and complex.

Second, in order to undermine Pakistan's social stability and economic development, the regional power is making use of the terrorist organizations to launch a "proxy war" against Pakistan.

Prof. Cheng opined that over the years, Pakistan has attached great importance to the security of the Chinese people in Pakistan and the CPEC projects, and the security measures taken by the Pakistan side are powerful and effective.

I firmly believe that Pakistan not only has the ability to defeat the attempts of sabotage forces and protect national security, but also has the ability to protect the safety of CPEC projects and personnel, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar China CPEC All From

Recent Stories

FMs of Pakistan, Russia discuss regional situation ..

FMs of Pakistan, Russia discuss regional situation

1 minute ago
 President for honing better diplomatic skills

President for honing better diplomatic skills

1 minute ago
 NEPRA Super League Season 5 held at Islamabad

NEPRA Super League Season 5 held at Islamabad

1 minute ago
 COVID-19 claims two more patients, infects 341 oth ..

COVID-19 claims two more patients, infects 341 others

28 minutes ago
 Golf: Kenya Open scores

Golf: Kenya Open scores

29 minutes ago
 Federer anticipates late-summer comeback

Federer anticipates late-summer comeback

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>