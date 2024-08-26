Open Menu

Chinese PLA Ground Forces' Commander Calls On Army Chief

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Chinese PLA Ground Forces' commander calls on Army Chief

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) Commander of the People's Liberation Army Ground Forces, General Li Qiaoming called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir here at the General Headquarters on Monday.

The meeting afforded an opportunity for in-depth discussions on matters of mutual interest, regional security, military training, and measures to further augment bilateral defence cooperation, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

COAS, General Syed Asim Munir underscored the robust relations between the Pakistan Army and the People's Liberation Army, highlighting the ongoing bilateral military cooperation as a testament to the enduring brotherhood between the two nations.

The visiting dignitary expressed admiration for Pakistan's concerted efforts in combating terrorism and extremism, acknowledging the unwavering professionalism and dedication of the Pakistan Army.

The Army Chief expressed his gratitude to the dignitary, reiterating that Pakistan deeply cherishes its fraternal ties with China.

Earlier, upon arrival at the General Headquarters, General Li Qiaoming paid respects at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada by laying a wreath, and was presented with a guard of honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army, in a ceremonial display of respect and hospitality.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army China ISPR

Recent Stories

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urg ..

UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe

2 hours ago
 Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offere ..

Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta

2 hours ago
 Parliament right forum for amending laws or making ..

Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister

2 hours ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana

2 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee Reports presented

NA Standing Committee Reports presented

2 hours ago
 30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Im ..

30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..

2 hours ago
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendm ..

NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..

2 hours ago
 Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochista ..

Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics ..

Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..

2 hours ago
 Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constabl ..

Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO

2 hours ago
 Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates un ..

Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told

2 hours ago
 AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan