Chinese PM Li Qiang In Pakistan On Four-day Visit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2024 | 01:23 PM
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Chinese Premier at Nur Khan Airbase.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) A red carpet welcome was accorded to Chinese Premier Li Qiang on arrival in Islamabad today for a four-day visit to Pakistan.
A twenty-one-gun salute was presented to the visiting dignitary as he alighted from the plane.
This is the first visit of any Chinese Premier to Pakistan after eleven years.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chinese Premier will hold a meeting to be followed by delegation level talks.
They will also attend signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding regarding China-Pakistan cooperation, which includes CPEC-2 as well as other major projects. The ceremony also includes virtual inauguration of Gwadar International Airport.
During the visit, Premier Li Qiang will also attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
