Open Menu

Chinese PM Li Qiang In Pakistan On Four-day Visit

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 14, 2024 | 01:23 PM

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Chinese Premier at Nur Khan Airbase.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 14th, 2024) A red carpet welcome was accorded to Chinese Premier Li Qiang on arrival in Islamabad today for a four-day visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received the Chinese Premier at Nur Khan Airbase.

A twenty-one-gun salute was presented to the visiting dignitary as he alighted from the plane.

This is the first visit of any Chinese Premier to Pakistan after eleven years.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the Chinese Premier will hold a meeting to be followed by delegation level talks.

They will also attend signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding regarding China-Pakistan cooperation, which includes CPEC-2 as well as other major projects. The ceremony also includes virtual inauguration of Gwadar International Airport.

During the visit, Premier Li Qiang will also attend the 23rd meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad China Visit Gwadar Shanghai Cooperation Organization From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

16 minutes ago
 Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

16 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

2 days ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

2 days ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

2 days ago
 No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan