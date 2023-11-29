Open Menu

Chinese Police Delegation Visits Civil Secretariat

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2023 | 06:51 PM

An eight-member delegation from Chinese province of Jiangsu police, headed by Tan Yongsheng, Deputy Director General of the Public Security Department, visited the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday and expressed resolve to enhance bilateral cooperation

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman welcomed the delegates and conveyed good wishes to them on behalf of caretaker chief minister Punjab. He said the chief minister had sent a special message of good wishes to the delegation. He said: “We value the relationship with China and are keen to increase the partnership in education, health, environment and other fields.

" He said Punjab wanted to benefit from China's experience to control environmental pollution and smog.

Tan Yongsheng said that Punjab is the hub of economic activities. He mentioned that exchange of delegations between the two friendly countries would promote bilateral cooperation. He also appreciated the professionalism of Punjab Police.

The delegation thanked the chief secretary Punjab for hospitality. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Mian Shakeel Ahmed informed the delegation about the measures being taken for security of Chinese nationals in the province. The delegation was also taken to the tomb of Anarkali located in the Civil Secretariat.

