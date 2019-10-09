Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ&K: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday briefed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang about the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) after the withdrawal of its special status by India

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday briefed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang about the grave situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) after the withdrawal of its special status by India.

"Pakistan shared its assessment and feedback from Indian occupied Kashmir with the Chinese leadership," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while talking to media here at Diaoyutai State Guest House where the prime minister and his delegation are staying during their visit.

He said both Pakistan and Kashmiris have rejected the Indian move while China has also shown its concerns over it.

The foreign minister informed that both the sides discussed the Afghan peace process and said China, Russia, and other regional countries want peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and development in the region for which Pakistan is playing its role.

He said an Afghan Taliban delegation has recently visited Pakistan and briefed about the several rounds of talks with the US authorities.

He said the Chinese leadership has been taken into confidence on all these issues, adding, the leadership of the two countries hold frequent exchanges and discussions and adopt unanimously strategy on regional and international issues.

He said both Pakistan and China adopted a joint strategy at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and in Geneva Human Rights Council meeting.

At UNGA, Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue during his address and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also showed concerns over Kashmir situation in his address to UNGA as China has a clear position on Kashmir issue.

About Chinese President Xi Jinping forthcoming visit to India, he said President Xi is leaving for an informal and short visit to India and he wished to take Pakistani leadership into confidence about his visit.

He said the prime minister has invited his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang to visit Pakistan to replicate the warmth and friendship he received during his visit to China.

The foreign minister acknowledged the way the prime minister warmly welcomed and presented a guard of honour is a unique example.

On economic ties, he said Pakistan wishes to expand economic relations with China and wants the Chinese investors to come to Pakistan and invest in the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project as it will not only benefit the two countries but also the Central Asian Republic and Afghanistan.

Regarding facilities to Chinese investors and entrepreneurs, he said the CPEC Authority has been established to provide all facilities to them as early as possible.

He expressed the confidence that the authority will help expedite implementation process, adding, we have ensured ample security for them and raised a special force to protect their investment and personnel.

The foreign minister said on Wednesday the prime minister will hold a meeting with President Xi and discuss strategic cooperation.

He said Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa is also in the Chinese capital and holding meeting with his counterparts on military cooperation.

The foreign minister said memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between two countries are related to development of Gwadar Port and to make it a hub of regional trade and connectivity.

He said under another MoU, to redress water shortage in Gwadar, a desalination plant of 5,000 tons of water per day will be set up by China to provide clean water to Gwadar Port and the new Gwadar city.

The two countries would enhance cooperation in education sector and in this regard an MoU has been signed with higher education commission for smart classrooms and an MoU has been signed to improve the lives of disabled people as they will be provided equipments and chairs.

Similarly, both the countries have agreed to help each other for narcotics control and China will give equipments to Pakistan.