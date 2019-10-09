Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ&K: Qureshi

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday briefed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang about the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K) as result of the withdrawal of its special status by India

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday briefed Chinese Premier Li Keqiang about the grave situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOJ&K) as result of the withdrawal of its special status by India.

"Pakistan shared its assessment and feedback from the Indian Occupied Kashmir with the Chinese leadership," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said while talking to the media here at Diaoyutai State Guest House where the prime minister and his delegation are staying during their visit.

The foreign minister said both Pakistan and Kashmiris had rejected the Indian move while China had also shown its concerns over the Indian move.

He said both the sides discussed the Afghan peace process. China, Russia and other regional countries wanted peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan and the development in the region for which Pakistan was playing its role.

He said an Afghan Taliban delegation had recently visited Pakistan and briefed about the several rounds of talks with the US authorities.

The foreign minister said the Chinese leadership had been taken into confidence on all the issues.

The leadership of the two countries, he said, held frequent exchanges and discussions, and adopted a unanimous strategy on regional and international issues.

He said both Pakistan and China adopted a joint strategy at the United Nations General Assembly and in Geneva Human Rights Council meeting.

At the UNGA, Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue during his address and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also showed concerns over the Kashmir situation in his address there as China had a clear position on Kashmir issue, he added.

About Chinese President Xi Jinping's forthcoming visit to India, he said President Xi was leaving for an informal and short visit to India and he wished to take Pakistani leadership into confidence about his visit.

He said the prime minister had invited his Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang to visit Pakistan to replicate the warmth and friendship he received during his visit to China.

The foreign minister acknowledged the way the prime minister was warmly welcomed and presented a guard of honour was a unique example.

On economic ties, he said Pakistan wished to expand economic relations with China and wanted the Chinese investors to come to Pakistan and invest in the CPEC project as it would not only benefit the two countries but also the Central Asian republic and Afghanistan.

Regarding facilities to the Chinese investors and entrepreneurs, he said the CPEC Authority had been established to provide all facilities to them as early as possible.

He expressed the confidence that the authority would help expedite implementation process. "We have ensured ample security for them and raised a special force to protect their investment and personnel." The foreign minister said on Wednesday the prime minister would hold a meeting with President Xi and discuss strategic cooperation.

He said Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also in the Chinese capital and holding meeting with his counterparts on military cooperation.

The foreign minister said a MoU signed between the two countries was related to the development of Gwadar Port and to make it a hub of regional trade and connectivity.

He said under another MOU, to redress water shortage in Gwadar, a desalination plant of 5000 tons of water per day would be set up by China to provide clean water to Gwadar port and the new Gwadar city.

The two countries would enhance cooperation in education sector and in that regard an MOU had been signed with Higher Education Commission for smart classrooms. Another MOU was inked to improve the lives of disabled people as they would be provided with equipment and chair.

Similarly, both the countries had agreed to help each other for narcotics control and China would give equipment to Pakistan for the purpose.