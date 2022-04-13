Chinese Premier congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on election as PM

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan and said he was looking forward to working together with him to carry forward the two countries' traditional friendship and consolidate mutual political trust

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan and said he was looking forward to working together with him to carry forward the two countries' traditional friendship and consolidate mutual political trust.

In a congratulatory message, Li said China and Pakistan were unique all-weather strategic cooperative partners, and their bilateral relations and friendship had experienced great changes, and had always been rock-solid and unbreakable.

"In the face of profound and complex changes in international and regional situation and amid the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic, China and Pakistan have helped each other to overcome difficulties, and the ironclad China-Pakistan friendship continues to grow," he noted.

Li said he looked forward to working together with Shehbaz to carry forward the two countries' traditional friendship, consolidate mutual political trust and promote the high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, China Daily reported.

Meanwhile, Li expressed willingness to deepen the all-round, pragmatic cooperation between the two countries and speed up the process to forge an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era, which would not only benefit the peoples of the two countries and also be conducive to regional and global stability and development.

Li also expressed his belief that Pakistan would accomplish new achievements in promoting national stability, development and progress.