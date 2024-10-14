Chinese Premier Li arrives to a red carpet welcome on a four-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang on Monday was accorded a red carpet as he arrived here on a four-day bilateral visit to meet Pakistan's civil and military leadership and attend the meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers and senior officials including from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency.

This is the first visit of any Chinese premier to Pakistan after 11 years.

On his arrival at the airport, Premier Li was warmly received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other Federal cabinet members and senior government officials.

Clad in traditional Pakistani dresses, two children presented bouquets to the dignitary as a 21-gun salute in the backdrop heralded his arrival. The static guards of Pakistan's armed forces presented a salute to the dignitary.

The route of the Chinese Premier's motorcade and other main intersections of the federal capital were decorated with the flags of Pakistan and China and banners inscribed with slogans depicting the time-tested bilateral ties.

Later, the Chinese premier will meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House where a guard of honor will be given to him at a formal welcome ceremony.

Both the prime ministers will hold delegation-level talks to discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both sides will sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to strengthen bilateral cooperation including CPEC-II and other mega projects. The Chinese premier will also virtually inaugurate the Gwadar International Airport.

Premier Li will also call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of Pakistan, besides attending the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held in Islamabad on October 15-16.