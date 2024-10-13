Chinese premier Li due in Islamabad Monday for a four-day visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang is scheduled to undertake a four-day bilateral visit to Pakistan from October 14-17, 2024 to meet Pakistan's civil and military leadership and attend the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Premier Li will be accompanied by ministers and senior officials including from the ministries of foreign affairs and commerce, the National Development and Reform Commission and the China International Development Cooperation Agency, according to a curtain raiser issued by the Foreign Office on Sunday.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Premier Li Qiang will lead their respective delegations to comprehensively discuss all aspects of Pakistan-China relations including economic and trade ties and cooperation under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The two sides will also discuss regional and global developments.

The Chinese premier will call on President Asif Ali Zardari and hold meetings with parliamentary leaders and senior military leadership of Pakistan. He will also attend the Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization being held in Islamabad on October 15-16.

Premier Li’s visit to Islamabad is an expression of the importance attached by Pakistan and China to their “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”. It will be an occasion for the two sides to reaffirm mutual support on issues of core interest; advance the high-quality development of CPEC; and reinforce regular exchanges on important regional and global developments.