Chinese Premier Li Given A Guard Of Honour At PM House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang on Monday was given a guard of honour at the Prime Minister's House as he arrived there to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold the delegation-level talks.
As Premier Li arrived at the venue of formal welcome reception, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed him.
The national anthems of Pakistan and China were played as the dignitary stood at the salute dias.
The smartly turned-out contingents of three armed forces presented a guard of honour which Premier Li reviewed.
Later, both the prime ministers introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks.
Premier Li also planted a saplings in the lawn of PM House.
Earlier, as Premier Li arrived here on a four-day bilateral visit, he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other cabinet members.
He also wrote on his X timeline that he was looking forward to a "historic and productive" visit by Premier Li that would further strengthen and deepen the bilateral friendship.
