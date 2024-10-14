Open Menu

Chinese Premier Li Given A Guard Of Honour At PM House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Chinese Premier Li given a guard of honour at PM House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang on Monday was given a guard of honour at the Prime Minister's House as he arrived there to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold the delegation-level talks.

As Premier Li arrived at the venue of formal welcome reception, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed him.

The national anthems of Pakistan and China were played as the dignitary stood at the salute dias.

The smartly turned-out contingents of three armed forces presented a guard of honour which Premier Li reviewed.

Later, both the prime ministers introduced their respective delegations to each other before proceeding for the bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks.

Premier Li also planted a saplings in the lawn of PM House.

Earlier, as Premier Li arrived here on a four-day bilateral visit, he was received by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and other cabinet members.

He also wrote on his X timeline that he was looking forward to a "historic and productive" visit by Premier Li that would further strengthen and deepen the bilateral friendship.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister China Ishaq Dar Visit Cabinet

Recent Stories

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stab ..

Pak-China partnership cornerstone of regional stability: PM

19 minutes ago
 Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get tran ..

Sanam Javed, Raja Bashrat and Aliya Hamza get transit bail from PHC

22 minutes ago
 It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia B ..

It makes me happy when people compare me to Alia Bhatt: Hania Aamir

31 minutes ago
 24 students, four police officials injured in clas ..

24 students, four police officials injured in clash over alleged rape incident i ..

38 minutes ago
 Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: ..

Close to consensus over Constitutional amendments: Fazl

47 minutes ago
 OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Except ..

OPPO Service Day: Enhance Your Devices with Exceptional After-Sales Benefits

1 hour ago
Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes vira ..

Baba Siddiqui's shooter's Instagram post goes viral 80 days before his murder

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional am ..

Pakistan Muslim League considers constitutional amendments to be extremely neces ..

3 hours ago
 Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admir ..

Vice Admiral Muhammad Faisal Abbasi and Rear Admiral Abdul Munib Take Over as Co ..

3 hours ago
 Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: ..

Now This Is What You Call Smartphone of the Year: The New CAMON 30S

3 hours ago
 Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise ..

Pakistan and US Navy Conducted Bilateral Exercise in Arabian Sea

3 hours ago
 Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan