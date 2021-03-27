UrduPoint.com
Chinese Premier Wishes PM Imran Khan A Speedy Recovery

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 03:04 PM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2021 ) :Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang expressed deep sympathy with Prime Minister Imran Khan for being affected by Covid-19 and wished him a speedy recovery.

In a message to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chinese premier said China and Pakistan are all weather strategic cooperative partners.

China is supporting Pakistan in the fight against the Covid-19 epidemic.

He hoped that under the leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the people of Pakistan will soon overcome the current epidemic.

