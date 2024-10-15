Open Menu

Chinese Premier's Visit To Herald New Era For CPEC: Dr Talat Shabbir

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Chinese Premier's visit to herald new era for CPEC: Dr Talat Shabbir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Director China-Pakistan Study Centre at Institute of strategic studies Dr. Talat Shabbir Tuesday said that Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan will be a game-changer for the country, marking the beginning of a new era for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

In an exclusive talk with ptv news channel, he said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is poised to be a game-changer for Pakistan's economy, with estimates suggesting it will generate millions of jobs by 2030, adding, The Submit is expected to usher in a new era of cooperation and growth for Pakistan, with CPEC at the forefront of this strategic partnership.

Hosting the prestigious SCO meeting in Islamabad is a significant diplomatic achievement for Pakistan, marking a major success in its foreign policy endeavors, he added.

This milestone event not only showcases Pakistan's capability to bring together influential nations but also underscores its growing prominence on the global stage, he mentioned.

Pakistan's warm welcome to esteemed delegates from participating countries further solidifies its commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and cooperation, he noted.

Dr Shabbir further highlighted that such a high-profile international gathering is taking place in Pakistan after a considerable hiatus is a testament to the country's revitalized diplomatic stature.

Responding to a query, he replied that CPEC phase 2 has the potential to transform Pakistan's economy, boosting growth, creating jobs, and enhancing regional connectivity.

The SCO conference, led by the Chinese Premier, is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, fostering greater cooperation and understanding between the two nations, he added.

He also said CPEC will strengthen Pakistan's links with neighboring countries, fostering regional cooperation and trade.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad China Visit CPEC Shanghai Cooperation Organization Event From Million PTV Jobs

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs ..

Pak Vs Eng: Pakistan lose two wickets for 19 runs as second Test starts

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

12 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

12 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

12 hours ago
Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

12 hours ago
 Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

12 hours ago
 Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, ..

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles

12 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

12 hours ago
 Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: ..

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

12 hours ago
 Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan