Chinese Premier's Visit To Herald New Era For CPEC: Dr Talat Shabbir
Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 11:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Director China-Pakistan Study Centre at Institute of strategic studies Dr. Talat Shabbir Tuesday said that Chinese Premier's visit to Pakistan will be a game-changer for the country, marking the beginning of a new era for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
In an exclusive talk with ptv news channel, he said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is poised to be a game-changer for Pakistan's economy, with estimates suggesting it will generate millions of jobs by 2030, adding, The Submit is expected to usher in a new era of cooperation and growth for Pakistan, with CPEC at the forefront of this strategic partnership.
Hosting the prestigious SCO meeting in Islamabad is a significant diplomatic achievement for Pakistan, marking a major success in its foreign policy endeavors, he added.
This milestone event not only showcases Pakistan's capability to bring together influential nations but also underscores its growing prominence on the global stage, he mentioned.
Pakistan's warm welcome to esteemed delegates from participating countries further solidifies its commitment to fostering meaningful dialogue and cooperation, he noted.
Dr Shabbir further highlighted that such a high-profile international gathering is taking place in Pakistan after a considerable hiatus is a testament to the country's revitalized diplomatic stature.
Responding to a query, he replied that CPEC phase 2 has the potential to transform Pakistan's economy, boosting growth, creating jobs, and enhancing regional connectivity.
The SCO conference, led by the Chinese Premier, is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between Pakistan and China, fostering greater cooperation and understanding between the two nations, he added.
He also said CPEC will strengthen Pakistan's links with neighboring countries, fostering regional cooperation and trade.
