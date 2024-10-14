Open Menu

Chinese Premier's Visit To Pakistan Would Strengthens Bilateral Ties Further

Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2024 | 07:43 PM

Member National Assembly (MNA) Haji Mudassar Qayyum Nahr here on Monday said the bilateral ties between the two countries would be further strengthened due to visit of China’s Prime Minister, Li Qiang on the occasion of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit

Talking to media persons, the MNA said that China as all-weather friend always played pivotal role for economic stability of Pakistan.

The SCO summit would bring international investment in the country, and employment opportunities.

Hosting the summit was a great success of the government to steer the country out of economic crises, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan