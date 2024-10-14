(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik said on Monday that Chinese Premier Li Qiang’s four-day visit to Pakistan marks another significant milestone in further deepening bilateral economic and trade relations between the two countries besides fortifying the invincible bonds of brotherhood and steadfastness of friendship.

In his statement issued here, he said the visit underscores the unwavering friendship and brotherhood that has characterized China-Pakistan ties for decades. Both countries share a deep-rooted bond that has been described as "higher than the mountains and deeper than the sea," and Premier Li's visit is set to solidify these ties even further.

He said the visit will help expanding cooperation in various sectors, particularly in trade, infrastructure development, and energy projects.

China is already Pakistan’s largest trading partner and a key player in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), which has brought billions of Dollars in investments to Pakistan. This visit will further enhance these economic initiatives, fostering mutual growth and development,he added.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said in addition to trade and economic discussions, the visit will also reaffirm the strategic partnership and political cooperation between the two countries.Premier Li’s visit symbolizes the steadfastness of the China-Pakistan friendship, a relationship built on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests. It serves as a reminder of the enduring and invincible partnership between these two nations, committed to working together for a prosperous future, he concluded.