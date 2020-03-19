UrduPoint.com
Chinese President Is Likely To Visit Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:46 PM

Chinese President is likely to visit Pakistan: Sheikh Rasheed

Railways Minister says they are going to cancel services of 12 trains from March 22 amid fears of Coronavirus.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 19th, 2020) Chinese President is likely to visit Pakistan soon, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed said here on Thursday.

He said they were going to cancel services of 12 trains from March 22 to limit movement of people amid fears of Coronavirus. He was addressing a press conference at Press Information Department here in Islamabad.

“The services of 20 more trains are also likely to be suspended,” the railways minister warned. He said that they saved railways from huge deficit of Rs 4 billion last year. Answering to a question that how the payments and salaries would be made to railway officials after closure of these trains, he said that “salaries will be paid to railways officials during closure of these trains,”.

He also said that stalls had been shifted to railways stations from the hospitals and the areas surrounding the hospitals in recent days.

To another question about meeting people and holding meetings regarding affairs of his ministry, he said he would not hesitate to meet people due to Coronavirus.

“I strongly believe that everything including life and death, respect and disrespect is in the control of Almighty Allah. I sit at Laal Havaili on weekends and meet people without any hesitation and fear,” said Sheikh Rasheed.

