Chinese President, Premier condemn Peshawar mosque attack

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday condemned the deadly terrorist attack at a mosque in Peshawar (on Monday) claiming the lives of over 100 worshippers.

In a message to President Arif Alvi, President Xi on behalf of the Chinese government and the people extended condolences over the deceased and expressed sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.

Condemning the terrorist attack, he said," China resolutely opposes all forms of terrorism and is willing to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation with Pakistan to jointly maintain peace and security in the region and globe." Premier Li Keqiang also sent a message of condolence to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.