Chinese President, Premier Condole Over Peshawar Mosque Bombing

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 06:27 PM

Chinese President, Premier condole over Peshawar mosque bombing

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to President Arif Alvi over a deadly terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawa

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday sent a message of condolence to President Arif Alvi over a deadly terrorist attack on a mosque in Peshawar.

On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, Xi extended condolences over the sad incident and expressed sincere sympathy to the bereaved families and the injured.

In his message, the Chinese President condemned the attack and added that China resolutely opposed all forms of terrorism and was willing to deepen counter-terrorism cooperation with Pakistan to jointly maintain peace and security in the region and the globe.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang had also sent a message of condolence to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the same day over the attack.

The blast occurred on Monday in a mosque in Peshawar when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive vest in the front row of the prayer congregation.

