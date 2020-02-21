Chinese President Xi is expected to visit Pakistan soon

(@fidahassanain)

Chinese ambassador Yao Jing called on Adviser to PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh and discussed arrangement for the visit of President Xi.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 21st, 2020) Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Pakistan soon, Assistant to Prime Minister Hafeez Sheikh said here on Friday.

Hafeez Sheikh said that they welcome visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping. He expressed these views after meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad today. Hafeez Sheikh and Mr.

Yao Jing discussed the arrangements for Chinese President’s visit and analyzed ethe whole situation.

“The visit of President Xi is very important for Pakistan,” said the PM advisor.

The both sides vowed to do work on CPEC and to strengthen ties for development. During the meeting, the Chinese ambassador said that that they were taking serious steps to overcome Coronavirus. He said the deadly virus would soon be completely controlled.