Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives In Kuala Lumpur
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 11:29 PM
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived for a state visit to Malaysia on Tuesday.He was warmly welcomed by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Xinhua reports
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived for a state visit to Malaysia on Tuesday.He was warmly welcomed by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Xinhua reports.
In a written statement upon his arrival at the airport, Xi said he expected to take his visit as an opportunity to further deepen the bilateral traditional friendship and strengthen political mutual trust.
Xi called on the two sides to promote cooperation in modernization endeavors, jointly enhance exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, and continuously elevate the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future to new heights.
He expressed hope that, with the joint efforts of China and Malaysia, his visit will yield fruitful outcomes, opening a new historic chapter of good-neighborly friendship and mutual benefit between the two countries, and ushering in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral relations.
