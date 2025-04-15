Open Menu

Chinese President Xi Jinping Arrives In Kuala Lumpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 11:29 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lumpur

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived for a state visit to Malaysia on Tuesday.He was warmly welcomed by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Xinhua reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived for a state visit to Malaysia on Tuesday.He was warmly welcomed by Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Xinhua reports.

In a written statement upon his arrival at the airport, Xi said he expected to take his visit as an opportunity to further deepen the bilateral traditional friendship and strengthen political mutual trust.

Xi called on the two sides to promote cooperation in modernization endeavors, jointly enhance exchanges and mutual learning between civilizations, and continuously elevate the building of a China-Malaysia community with a shared future to new heights.

He expressed hope that, with the joint efforts of China and Malaysia, his visit will yield fruitful outcomes, opening a new historic chapter of good-neighborly friendship and mutual benefit between the two countries, and ushering in a new "Golden 50 Years" for bilateral relations.

Recent Stories

Record sales, strong growth outlook dominate devel ..

Record sales, strong growth outlook dominate developer participation at IPS 2025

7 seconds ago
 Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot

Daughter dies after roof collapse in Chiniot

1 minute ago
 Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of N ..

Ministry of Housing&Works unveils first draft of National Housing Policy 2025

1 minute ago
 Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lump ..

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kuala Lumpur

1 minute ago
 Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League ..

Aston Villa v Paris Saint-Germain Champions League starting line-ups

1 minute ago
 Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead

Senior civil judge, lawyer shot dead

1 minute ago
Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine launches ..

Al Shifaa Summit for Integrative Medicine launches at Abu Dhabi Global Healthcar ..

15 minutes ago
 M42 partners with Toshiba to build Middle East's f ..

M42 partners with Toshiba to build Middle East's first heavy-ion therapy facilit ..

15 minutes ago
 Ajman real estate transactions exceed AED5.55 bill ..

Ajman real estate transactions exceed AED5.55 billion in Q1 2025

15 minutes ago
 Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference commenc ..

Inaugural ALA School Librarians Conference commences in Sharjah

15 minutes ago
 Global investors show interest as Pakistan’s eco ..

Global investors show interest as Pakistan’s economy gains stability: Khurram ..

44 seconds ago
 Islamabad United, WWF-Pakistan, IWMB team up for g ..

Islamabad United, WWF-Pakistan, IWMB team up for green drive

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan