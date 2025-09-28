Open Menu

Chinese Relief Flights Landed With 300 Tents, 9,000 Blankets For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Two relief flights from the People’s Republic of China carrying 300 tents and 9,000 blankets landed Sunday at Nur Khan Air Base, Rawalpindi, to support families displaced by the recent floods.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the People’s Republic of China has once again reaffirmed its role as Pakistan’s steadfast friend by extending timely Monsoon Relief Assistance for flood-affected communities across the country.

It will augment the NDMA's relief support for flood-affected areas in Punjab.

The reception ceremony was attended by Federal Minister Engr. Amir Muqam as Chief Guest, along with Chairman NDMA Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Jiang Zaidong and representatives of Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) and NDMA.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister expressed deep gratitude to the Government and people of China for their prompt support, noting that the assistance will bring much needed relief to thousands of flood-affected families.

He emphasized that Pakistan, under the leadership of the Prime Minister and with NDMA at the forefront, is mobilizing all available resources to ensure swift relief and recovery efforts in the flood-hit areas.

He added that China's contribution is not only a humanitarian endeavor but also a reaffirmation of the everlasting Pakistan China friendship a bond described as higher than the Himalayas, deeper than the ocean, and stronger than steel.

The minister reaffirmed the Government of Pakistan's resolve, in coordination with NDMA and with the support of friendly countries like China, to overcome the challenges posed by the floods and ensure the rehabilitation of the affected population.

