Chinese researchers develop a new measuring method for aircraft

Chinese researchers have developed a new measuring method for aircraft working in extremely high temperatures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have developed a new measuring method for aircraft working in extremely high temperatures.

According to Chinese researchers the optical measurement technology could help monitor the structural deformation of aircraft working in temperatures between 800 and 1,300 degrees Celsius, radio Pakistan reported.

When flying at a high speed in the air, an aircraft may face a complex thermal environment and it is crucial to test whether it can withstand the high temperatures.

It could help improve the aircraft's structural components design, making it lighter and able to carry more payloads.