UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Researchers Develop A New Measuring Method For Aircraft

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 01:33 PM

Chinese researchers develop a new measuring method for aircraft

Chinese researchers have developed a new measuring method for aircraft working in extremely high temperatures

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese researchers have developed a new measuring method for aircraft working in extremely high temperatures.

According to Chinese researchers the optical measurement technology could help monitor the structural deformation of aircraft working in temperatures between 800 and 1,300 degrees Celsius, radio Pakistan reported.

When flying at a high speed in the air, an aircraft may face a complex thermal environment and it is crucial to test whether it can withstand the high temperatures.

It could help improve the aircraft's structural components design, making it lighter and able to carry more payloads.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology China May

Recent Stories

Dr Atta-ur-Rahman to receive China's highest scien ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Navy to Get New Yasen-M Project Nuclear-Po ..

8 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

8 minutes ago

Philippine Catholics swarm Christ icon hoping for ..

8 minutes ago

PM to launch “Hunarmand program” for youth

23 minutes ago

Turkey targets to reach exports of $190B in 2020'

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.