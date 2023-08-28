Open Menu

Chinese Scholarships For Gwadar Students Hailed

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 06:17 PM

Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Monday welcomed the Chinese government's initiative to provide 1200 scholarships for students to Gwadar and said that Balochistan is a gateway to the world

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai on Monday welcomed the Chinese government's initiative to provide 1200 scholarships for students to Gwadar and said that Balochistan is a gateway to the world.

China is focused on investing in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Balochistan and the Chinese government will further cooperate to increase support in education and other sectors, he said.

He expressed these views in his statement issued here, the Minister assured that the bilateral relations between China and Pakistan would be further strengthened and Balochistan could be the cornerstone of these relations He also thanked the Chinese Embassy for its cooperation in various projects in Balochistan saying that the scholarship initiative was part of China's wider commitment to invest in Balochistan.

"The CPEC is a major economic project that will connect China's Xinjiang province with Pakistan's Gwadar port", he said.

He said that the project is expected to promote economic development in Balochistan and create employment opportunities for local residents.

He further said that the scholarship initiative is an important step in the development of relations between China and Balochistan adding that the scholarships would provide opportunities for Balochistan students to study in China and acquire valuable skills and knowledge.

"This will help build a more prosperous and connected Balochistan in the years to come", he added.

