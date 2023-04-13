UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists, Industrialists To Visit Pakistan On Apr 27

Faizan Hashmi Published April 13, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Chinese scientists, industrialists to visit Pakistan on Apr 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ):A high-level delegation of Chinese scientists and industrialists will visit Pakistan to strengthen cooperation in traditional medicine and related biomedical sciences among the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

According to COMSTECH, the delegation of Chinese scientists and industrialists will sign an MoU to promote cooperation in research and development in the fields of natural products, biotechnology, molecular and cell biology, and traditional medicine through institutional and industrial linkages.

The ceremony will be held at COMSTECH Secretariat Islamabad on April 27.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding will help strengthen academic and research initiatives between the People's Republic of China and OIC member countries.

On the occasion of the signing ceremony, there will also be a keynote discussion on the subject by scientists and representatives of pharmaceutical industries in China.

