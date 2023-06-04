Chinese scientists praise launch of 'Shafi Malik Plant Breeders'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :Chinese agriculture scientists engaged in research in Pakistan on Sunday praised the recent decision to launch three "Shafi Malik Plant Breeders Cash Awards".

The awards, which are worth ten million rupees each, are designed to encourage the development of new, high-yield rice, cotton, and wheat seeds of the best quality, said a press release.

Chinese team leader Ling talking to the media said the Chinese government offers a basket of incentives to plant breeders who are "unsung heroes for developing the best quality seeds" which promise bumper crops but in Pakistan.

He said that this important segment was totally ignored however Chairman, Rice Research and Development board, Government of Punjab Shahzad Ali Malik (Sitara-i-Imtiaz), who is also CEO of Guard Agriculture Research and Services, taking cognisance of this sorry state of affairs, first time in private sector history announced cash awards of "Rs 10 million each" for breeders of private and public sector whose variety becomes commercially successful on the basis of at least 10 percent increase in sale and production for consecutive three years.

Ling said it was a "feather in the cap" of Shahzad Ali Malik for this historic announcement and a good omen that the incentive would not be for varieties approved on paper only and not being found commercially viable. For rice crops, this reward also covers inbred (open-pollinated) whereas, for hybrid varieties with an average grain length of 8mm or above, he added.

Ling said this visionary decision would go a long way to help boost the research and production of cotton, wheat and rice seed varieties in Pakistan that will bring a green revolution in increasing per-acre yield.

He lauded the results-oriented initiative of the private sector to encourage the breeders.

Ling said that the solution to the current situation lies in the agro-based economy and Pakistan urgently needs to focus on it seriously.

Liu Linhui business Manager for Pakistan Market and other Chinese plant breeders were also present on the occasion.