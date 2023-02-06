UrduPoint.com

Chinese Scientists Realize High-quality Quantum Key Distribution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2023 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) --:Chinese scientists have developed a high-performance quantum key distribution method that brings a telecom fiber-based quantum communication network one step closer.

The researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China and Tsinghua University realized, for the first time, experimental mode-pairing quantum key distribution, Monday's edition of Science and Technology Daily reported.

Quantum key distribution is based on a physical property in quantum mechanics which makes it impossible to create an independent and identical copy of an arbitrary unknown quantum state, thus providing an unhackable way to exchange encrypted messages between remote users.

Quantum key distribution networks, based on telecom fibers, have been implemented on metropolitan and intercity scales in China. However, the exponential decay of the key rate with respect to the transmission distance has been considered a bottleneck, said the researchers.

