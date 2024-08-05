Open Menu

Chinese Security Cell Set Up

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM

Chinese security cell set up

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has established a Chinese security cell to ensure foolproof security for Chinese engineers in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has established a Chinese security cell to ensure foolproof security for Chinese engineers in Faisalabad.

Talking to media persons, the CPO said that security cell would work under security branch in CPO office while DSP, Inspector Incharge District Foreigner Security Cell, Data Entry Clerk and Junior Clerk were deputed in the security cell for its proper functioning.

He said that Chinese security cell would ensure tight security arrangements for all Chinese engineers and workers working in various projects across the district.

This cell would also keep close liaison with all Station House Officers (SHOs) for implementation on security SOPs whereas SP Madina Town Division would monitor the performance of this cell on daily basis, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police China Media All

Recent Stories

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

DPM Dar pays respects at Roza-e-Rasool (SAW)

8 hours ago
 Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, f ..

Kamala Harris picks Tim Walz, a State Governor, for VP

8 hours ago
 Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's bod ..

Indonesian forces retrieve New Zealand pilot's body in Papua

8 hours ago
 Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

Kundi pays tribute to Nazir Hussain Dhoki

9 hours ago
 LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic se ..

LHC stops shifting of neurosurgery, orthopaedic services to Nishtar-II

9 hours ago
 MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals ..

MOFA issues travel advisory for Pakistan nationals in Lebanon

9 hours ago
PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Kh ..

PEC Election 2024-2027: PEF Candidate Engr. Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan Promises T ..

9 hours ago
 KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug add ..

KP cabinet approves funds for eliminating drug addiction, beggary from streets o ..

9 hours ago
 Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

Protests will worsen economic crisis: Ahsan Iqbal

9 hours ago
 Shining children of police officers get laptops

Shining children of police officers get laptops

9 hours ago
 Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collect ..

Reforms being introduced to streamline tax collection system in province: SMBR

9 hours ago
 SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribut ..

SSP visits families of martyred cops to pay tribute

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan