Chinese Security Cell Set Up
Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:04 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has established a Chinese security cell to ensure foolproof security for Chinese engineers in Faisalabad.
Talking to media persons, the CPO said that security cell would work under security branch in CPO office while DSP, Inspector Incharge District Foreigner Security Cell, Data Entry Clerk and Junior Clerk were deputed in the security cell for its proper functioning.
He said that Chinese security cell would ensure tight security arrangements for all Chinese engineers and workers working in various projects across the district.
This cell would also keep close liaison with all Station House Officers (SHOs) for implementation on security SOPs whereas SP Madina Town Division would monitor the performance of this cell on daily basis, he added.
