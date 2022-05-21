UrduPoint.com

Chinese Security Delegation Discussed Chinese Nationals Security Plan With Sindh Govt

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Chinese security delegation discussed Chinese nationals security plan with Sindh govt

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :The Sindh government and Chinese security authorities have agreed to work together to evolve a fool-proof security mechanism for Chinese working in the province in CPEC and non-CPEC projects.

The consensus emerged in a meeting between Sindh Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput and Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs' External Security Commissioner Cheng Gouping along with their respective teams, said a statement issued on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary was assisted by Acting IG Kamran Afzal, Home Secretary Saeed Mangnijo, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Adl IG Special Branch Javed Odho, Additional IG CTD Imran Yakoob Minhas, Rangers Colonel Nasrum Minullah, Special Secretary to CM Rahim Shaikh and others. The Chinese delegation members include Defence Attache Yang Yang, Deputy DG CTD State Security of China Zhou Shanwu, Counselor Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Daxue, Deputy DG International Cooperation (Public Security) Li Yuhong, Director Administration Chinese Embassy Sun Mingji, Deputy Director Asian Affairs Wei Guo and others.

The meeting, in the backdrop of the Karachi University incidents, agreed to work out a comprehensive plan to provide security to the Chinese nationals working in non-CPEC projects, on the pattern of CPEC-related projects security system.

The meeting was told that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah had already directed provincial police to conduct a security audit of the institutions/organization where Chinese are working under private arrangements.

The provincial Home Department is collecting the data of all the Chinese working in the province so that they could be brought under the security cover.

For this purpose, the visiting delegation was also urged to help the provincial government to develop a comprehensive data base, for which the delegation assured their full support.

The Chief Secretary, on behalf of the Sindh Chief Minister, offered the Chinese delegation that their proposals, if any, for the fool proof security of Chinese nationals working in Sindh would also be incorporated in the new security plan being worked out on national and provincial levels.

The Chief Secretary told the visiting delegation that the Federal government has convened a meeting of all the provincial governments in Islamabad to discuss security of all the Chinese working in different province of the country next week.

The Chinese delegation was also briefed on the progress made so far into the Karachi University incident. The delegation was told that the day-to-day progress into the investigation of the case was being shared with the focal person, the Chinese authorities have nominated.

The Chinese delegation offered to strengthen provincial police by providing them important equipment and gadgets used for investigation and other policing purposes.

The chief secretary thanked the Chinese government for their support.

The Chinese delegation thanked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for visiting the Chinese Consulate just after the Karachi university incident and offered condolence for the departed souls.

He also attended the last rituals and memorial services of the Chinese killed in the blast at the consulate.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Islamabad Chief Minister Rangers Police China CPEC Progress Murad Ali Shah Karachi University All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to ..

Biden, Yoon signal expanded military drills due to N. Korea 'threat'

60 minutes ago
 Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cut ..

Ukraine warns only talks can end war as Russia cuts Finland gas

60 minutes ago
 FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China ..

FM to leave for his first bilateral visit to China today

1 hour ago
 Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North ..

Biden offers aid, vaccines to Covid-stricken North Korea

60 minutes ago
 Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sinceri ..

Biden says any Kim meeting would depend on sincerity

1 hour ago
 China firmly supports Pakistan in defending nation ..

China firmly supports Pakistan in defending national sovereignty, achieving stab ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.